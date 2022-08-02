SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A Salem, New Hampshire man was arrested after allegedly recording or taking photos of a woman while she was in a bathroom stall.

On May 30, the Salem Police Department took a report from a woman who said she was using a women’s bathroom in a Mall Road business when she noticed someone holding a cell phone under the stall divider, either recording or taking pictures of her. She confronted him outside the bathroom and provided a physical description to police.

A responding officer investigating the incident obtained video surveillance footage of the man loitering outside the women’s restroom and got a partial plate of his car. Using that information plus the estimated year, make and model of the car, he narrowed the search to a registered sex offender in Manchester, Travis Demers, 24.

On July 30, the Candia Police Department arrested Demers for separate charges and handed him to the Salem Police Department, which had a warrant for Demers’ arrest.

Demers was held without bail at the Rockingham County Jail, and is scheduled to be arraigned on August 2.

