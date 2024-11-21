SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Salem, New Hampshire are helping to keep local football players safe by donating guardian helmets to a team that can now use the protective gear both during practice and in games.

Salem Rams President Mike Bolduc said, “Most people know a lot of parents are apprehensive about contact sports, especially football.

But now parents of players are feeling better about their kids playing a contact sport

The Salem Firefighters Relief Association met up with the players recently to celebrate the big donation.

Association Treasurer Nicholas Hamilton said, “We ended up figuring out a way to find funds so we could pay for all of it.

Battalion Chief Shane Murphy said, “Fundraising with us helping to support the whole project hopefully can help families feel safer with their children participating in a high contact sport.”

The association footed the bill for 140 of the special caps, which are designed to prevent serious head injuries on the field, specifically concussions.

“At the beginning of the season we had a couple of concussions during practice and one of our coaches who is a Salem firefighter came up with a plan to put guardian caps on all our football helmets,” Bolduc said.

And the Rams are now confident they can play the sport they love safely, telling the department they’ll put them to good use, both during games and in practice.

