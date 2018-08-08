Salem, NH K-9 unit credited with tracking down suspect accused of stealing $3,500 gold chain

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A Salem, New Hampshire police K-9 unit is being credited with tracking down a shoplifter accused of stealing a $3,500 gold chain from a local store, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a shoplifter at the Macy’s on Rockingham Park Boulevard about 5:22 p.m. Tuesday spoke with witnesses who said a man had just fled the store with a gold chain and jumped into a vehicle as officers arrived in the area, according to a press release issued Wednesday.

The suspect, later identified as Richard Miro, 30, of Sandown, New Hampshire, was later seen climbing a chain link fence leading to an on-ramp on Interstate-93 and running into the woods, police said.

After establishing a perimeter, police say a K-9 team was called in to track Miro’s scent. He was found a short time later hiding in some brush.

Miro was expected to be arraigned Thursday in Rockingham County Superior Court on charges of willful concealment and resisting arrest.

