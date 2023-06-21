A Salem, New Hampshire man has been arrested on felony charges, including assaulting a law enforcement officer, for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, officials announced.

Richard Zachary Ackerman, 22, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and theft of government property. Ackerman made his initial appearance today in the District of New Hampshire.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Ackerman was among a mob illegally massed on Capitol grounds, including on the lower west terrace and near an archway and tunnel that leads into the Capitol building. Court records say that Ackerman found a U.S. Capitol Police helmet and put it on. Later in the day, while wearing the helmet, Ackerman is accused of throwing a water bottle toward the entrance to the tunnel, where a line of police officers was positioned.

Court records say that Ackerman referred to the helmet as his “war trophy” and took the helmet with him back to New Hampshire. The FBI recovered the helmet from Ackerman’s home in June of 2022.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Hampshire.

