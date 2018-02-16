Salem, NH Police officer struck by vehicle after traffic stop, driver led police on chase

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Salem, New Hampshire Police said a driver led police on a chase after the suspect hit an officer with his vehicle during a traffic stop.

On Friday, officials said two Salem officers stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Main and Bridge Streets. While the officers were conducting their investigation, the driver accelerated, causing the vehicle to fishtail into one of the officer’s legs.

The driver then fled the area, and crossed into MA on Route-97.

Officers continued their pursuit into Haverhill, MA before the driver crashed on Vale Street. The suspect then fled the area.

Salem, NH and Haverhill, MA police officers worked to locate the suspect, later identified as Jairo Rodriguez, 25 of Haverhill, on Lake Street.

Rodriguez was held by the Haverhill Police Department on a Fugitive from Justice Charge. Salem Police are now seeking an arrest warrant for several other charges.

Officials said they also found a large quantity of controlled drugs inside of Rodriguez’s vehicle. Rodriguez may face additional charges after the drugs have been properly identified.

The Salem officer struck by the suspect did not sustain any injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

