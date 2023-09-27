SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Salem, New Hampshire, are searching for a suspect who allegedly held up a business before fleeing towards the state line.

The Salem Police Department said its officers were called to a business at 522 South Broadway/Route 28 around noon on Wednesday after receiving a 911 call about an armed robbery.

According to police, the caller reported that a business, a LoanMax, had been robbed at gunpoint and that employees had been tied up by the suspect.

The department said the suspect, described as a white male in his 50s or 60s, was then seen walking southbound on Route 28 towards Methuen, Mass.

“Responding patrol units immediately began a search for the suspect and cleared the business, ensuring the employees were unharmed,” Salem PD said on its Facebook page. “A K-9 was deployed and tracked towards the rail trail and Methuen.”

Authorities described the suspect as having a height of 6’2″ and wearing a Covid mask with glasses, a Bruins cap, blue sweatshirt/hoodie, grey pants, black shoes, and a black backpack.

Police ask that anyone with information contact Salem PD’s Detective Joshua Dempsey at 603-893-1911.

