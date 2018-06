Salem, New Hampshire police are searching for this man in connection with an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven. Courtesy Salem New Hampshire Police Department.

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Salem, New Hampshire are asking for helping identifying a man accused of robbing a 7-Eleven with a large knife.

The suspect, described as a Hispanic man, brandished a large knife and fled with a small amount of cash, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Salem, New Hampshire Police Department.

We are investigating an overnight robbery at the 7-11 on Cluff Crossing. Hispanic male brandished a large knife and fled with a small amount of cash. If you recognize him, please call us pic.twitter.com/cV8LCwN6kQ — SalemPD (@SalemNHPolice) June 12, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)