Salem, NH police searching for man who robbed gas station at gunpoint

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Salem, New Hampshire police are searching for an armed robber who held up a gas station at gunpoint Monday.

Officers responding to a reported robbery at Klemm’s Mobil on Pleasant Street about 8 p.m. spoke with a clerk who said a white man who was about 6 feet tall with a stocky build had just walked in, brandished was appeared to be a small, semi-automatic handgun, and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.

The suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white drawstrings, black pants, and black sneakers with white soles.

The incident marked the second armed robbery in three days in Salem.

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a reported robbery at Pearl’s Candy and Nuts at 356 South Broadway during which a man brandished a knife and demanded money from the clerk.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 603-890-2343.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)