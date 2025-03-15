A Salem nurse was traveling in Thailand with friends when she got into a devastating ATV crash.

Sierra Fairhurst, 23, suffered several injuries.

7NEWS spoke with Fairhurst’s mother, Zoe, while she waited to board a flight to Thailand.

“She had a broken wrist, a broken clavicle, clearly severe facial injuries, no teeth, an eyelid that’s absent, and that she had a small brain bleed,” said Zoe.

Zoe says she didn’t have a passport when her daughter got hurt. Her family called Congressman Seth Moulton’s office asking for help.

She says a woman on his staff was able to get her an expedited passport to see her daughter.

“She’s been great she’s been checking in with me,” said Zoe. “Without her, I wouldn’t have had an emergency passport”

Zoe says her family is working with congressman Moulton’s office to bring Sierra back to the U.S. as soon as possible.

“Her, medically stable to come back home, and get treatment here in Boston, I mean that’s the ultimate goal,” said Zoe.

