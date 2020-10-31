Salem officials hoping visitors stay out during Halloween due to pandemic

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - City officials in Salem are hoping that visitors don’t come during Halloween on Saturday due to rising coronavirus numbers across the state.

Known as the Halloween capital of the world, the witch city hopes to be a ghost town during Halloween given the concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the sixth day in a row, state health officials have announced more than 1,000 positive cases per day.

The state’s positivity rate was recorded at 7.3 percent on Friday with more than 1,400 testing positive for the virus.

To keep many people out of the city on Halloween, Commuter Rail trains from Boston will be bypassing the Salem stop beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Parking garages will also be closed to entering traffic at noon and businesses will be shutting their doors at 8 p.m. City officials said the closures should prevent long lines outside of restaurants and museums on Saturday.

Even with the tight restrictions to deter visitors for the Halloween season, some have arrived from out of state anyway to visit the witch city this year.

“We had to get a COVID test. Massachusetts did a great job of making sure visitors were aware of all the precautions to take and keep everybody safe,” Cathay Dawkins of North Carolina said.

Residents in the city are being allowed to wear masks and stay festive as long as they are socially distancing while wearing masks. Trick-or-treating is also allowed but all city-sponsored events have been cancelled.

Those handing out candy are asked to leave it outside individually for trick-or-treaters. Those from outside of Salem are asked to trick-or-treat in their own neighborhoods.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)