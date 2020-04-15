Salem places moratorium on all residential, commercial evictions during pandemic

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - The town of Salem announced a moratorium on all residential and commercial evictions during the public health crisis Wednesday.

“Evictions would make it impossible for Salem residents to stay at home by rendering them homeless and would, therefore, further increase the risk to public health and safety posed by COVID-19;” according to the order issued by Mayor Kimberly Driscoll and the Board of Health.

According to the order, commercial evictions would also, ” decrease essential services necessary to meet the demands of this pandemic and would further reduce the ability of businesses to generate revenue, further destabilizing the community.”

The order will remain in effect until the public health crisis ends.

