Salem police arrest a R.I. man with $18,000 worth of drugs in his car

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island man was placed under arrest Monday night after police found $18,000 worth of drugs and paraphernalia in his car.

An officer was preforming a routine traffic stop around 8:10 p.m. when the driver, 45-year-old Scott Burch informed the officer that there were “several pounds of marijuana” inside the car, according to a release issued by Salem Police.

An additonal police officer was called to the scene along with K9 Turbo.

After an initial sweep of the vehicle, officers located several pounds of marijuana, THC cartridges, marijuana edibles, white powder that appeared to be cocaine, cash and other drug-related items, police say.

Burch is facing several charges including a marked lanes violation, operating under the influence of alcohol and possession.

