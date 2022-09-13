SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Salem Police have arrested two men for an armed robbery outside of a Dunkin Donuts last week.

Police responded to a report of an armed robbery on Linden Street by Forest Avenue in Salem at approximately 1 p.m. on Sept. 6. The female victim told police she was leaving Dunkin Donuts, where she works as the manager, and got into her car with the business’ cash deposits in a bag when a man wearing dark clothes and a blue surgical mask pushed his way into the driver’s side door. The victim said the man instructed her to not look at him and to move over as he held her at gunpoint. The man then drove a short distance before he bound her and fled the area with the money.

Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division responded and took over the crime scene. Police arrested Jose Luis Mendoza-Baez, 26, of Salem on Sept. 9, and Yoel Perez-Feliz, 33, of Marblehead, Sept. 13 after conducting an in-depth investigation.

Both men acted in a joint venture and are charged with armed robbery while armed and masked, carjacking while armed with a firearm and kidnapping while armed with a firearm.

