SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Salem police are turning to the public for help identifying three men who allegedly beat a man off his scooter and robbed him.

The victim was riding his scooter on Derby Street near the Howling Wolf around 10:45 p.m. on December 4, 2021 when three men forced him off, punched him and stole his scooter, wallet and cell phone, according to police.

The victim told police that the men who attacked him were all Hispanic. One was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, with a black jacket and light-colored pants. The second man was described as wearing all dark clothing. The third man was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and carried a light-colored backpack.

Investigators said that video recovered from the scene confirmed the victim’s allegations.

The scooter and cell phone case were later recovered.

Anyone with informaiton is urged to call police at 978-744-0171 Ext. 50309.

