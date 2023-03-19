SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Salem Police Department is turning to the public for help as they investigate several pit bull puppies that were found abandoned at various locations throughout the city during the early morning hours on Sunday.

Two dogs were recovered from the area of North and Federal streets and three dogs were found in the Proctor Street area. Two were recovered and one may still be loose.

Police say the abandoned dogs were found to be malnourished, dehydrated, and showing signs of abuse and neglect.

If you have any information on the person or persons responsible for abandoning these animals, please contact the Salem Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (CID) at 978-745-9700, Salem Police Dispatch at 978-744-1212, or the anonymous tip line at 978-619-5627.

