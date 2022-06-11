SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Salem juveniles will face charges after the trio allegedly made numerous calls threatening violence and at least one instance of a threatened school shooting, Salem police announced in a statement.

According to officials, the juveniles made over 20 calls threatening violence after first warning of a potential shooting attack at Collins Middle School on Friday morning. Police presence was upped at the school out of “an abundance of caution” according to the statement.

As the calls continued throughout Friday evening and into Saturday morning, officers were able to determine the calls were being made from a deactivated cell phone. According to authorities, they were eventually able to glean enough information from the calls that officers were able to determine the location of the juvenile callers and formally charged them in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)