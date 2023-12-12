SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is continuing this week after Salem police said a three-year-old boy wandered away from a local daycare.

Salem police in a statement said officers responded late last Friday morning after a US Postal Service employee reported finding the child walking along in the area of Palmer Street.

Police said the child was wearing a long sleeved shirt, sweatpants and only socks on his feet. The postal worker, police said, “kept him safe” and called police.

Salem police said medical crews responded to the scene and later took the child to a hospital for evaluation as a precaution. While crews remained on scene, Salem police said officers “were approached by staff from the Salem Community Childcare Inc.” who said they were looking for a child who had been in their care.

A subsequent investigation, police said, showed the child in this case was the same child from Salem Community Childcare, adding that he appeared to have opened the door to his daycare around 10:45 a.m. and walked outside.

Salem police said the child’s parents were notified. Police said authorities also filed a report with the Department of Children and Families “who will work in conjunction with the Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care on this matter.”

While investigators continued to work the case, mail carrier Dave Moulton on Tuesday described the moment he found the missing child.

“This was a first,” Moulton told reporters. “Hopefully the last.”

Moulton has been delivering mail for the last eight years. He said he was on his route Friday when he saw the missing toddler and said he immediately knew something was wrong.

“It’s 30 degrees out,” he said. “…He’s got no shoes on and no jacket on. Obviously it’s like ‘This isn’t right.’”

Moulton said the child was shaking and shivering when he got to him.

“He was cold,” he said.

Salem Community Childcare had little to say when 7NEWS reached out to them about this incident.

As for Moulton, he responded when asked if he feels like a hero.

“I have children of my own,” he said. “I would hope somebody would come to their aid too if they needed help.”

“I’m a parent,” he continued. “I can understand.”

Asked about this incident Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Department of Children and Families confirmed the department received a report and said the department is investigating.

No further information was immediately available.

