SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Salem, Mass., are asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that may have been part of an attempted child abduction, according to authorities.

The Salem Police Department said the incident happened on Friday afternoon around 2:45 p.m., when a group of children were approaching the corner of Carrollton Street and Belleview Avenue.

The children had been walking from Witchcraft Heights Elementary School when a vehicle, believed to be a blue Honda Pilot, pulled up to the intersection.

According to authorities, the windows of the vehicle then rolled down and a male driver stated “Get in the car because your mom said so.”

Police said all three children walked away without interacting with the driver, who then left the area after taking a left onto Belleview.

The youths later told police a female passenger was also inside the vehicle, and that both individuals were to of Asian descent.

As their investigation continues, Salem PD shared a surveillance image over the weekend that appeared to show the incident.

Police said the vehicle in question had roof racks and running boards on it, and may be a Honda Pilot with a model year between 2016 and 2022.

Anyone who may have information on the incident or recognize the vehicle is asked to contact the Salem Police Department.

Salem PD is endeavoring to find the Blue Honda Pilot described in this bulletin. The occupants attempted to convince children in the Witchcraft Heights area to get into the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/nJ1Wh81e81 — Salem MA Police (@SalemMAPolice) October 8, 2023

