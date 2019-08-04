Salem police investigating non-fatal shooting of Everett woman

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting in Salem that wounded an 18-year-old Everett woman Saturday.

Officers responding to reports of gunshots on Chase Street at 11 p.m. found a woman with a cut to her stomach, police said. The woman allegedly told officers she was sitting in her car looking at her phone when she heard what sounded like gunshots and felt a pain in her stomach, according to police.

The bullet struck but did not penetrate the woman and she was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Five shell casings were recovered from the scene, police said.

The shooting is still under investigation but police said they believe it was not random and stemmed from an incident that occurred outside of Salem.

