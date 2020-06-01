SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a “wildly inappropriate tweet” was posted on the Salem Police Department’s Twitter page on Monday morning that referenced limits on social gatherings and protests that took place the day before in Boston.

A screenshot of the tweet, which Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll replied to, read, “@marty_walsh so you issued a permit for 10 of thousands of people to protest but I can’t go to a restaurant? You are ridiculous. You and Too Tall Deval are killing this State.”

Driscoll called the tweet “completely inappropriate,” adding that it “does not represent the position or values of the City of Salem or the Salem Police Department.”

The Salem Police Department has since deleted the original tweet and wrote that they are investigating who sent the “wildly inappropriate” post.

That person will be disciplined accordingly, Salem police said.

“The earlier tweet was not authorized and in no way reflects the beliefs of the Salem Police Department,” the police department wrote in a subsequent tweet. “We deeply apologize to Mayor Walsh and Governor Baker.”

The since-deleted tweet made reference to the protests that took place in Boston on Sunday. The demonstrations began peaceful but turned violent during nightfall.

