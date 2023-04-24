SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Salem police recently noted an increase in the frequency of local coyote sightings both within Salem and in nearby communities.

Police shared their message on Friday of last week, saying coyotes have been seen approaching people walking dogs in the South Salem/Pickman Park area.

“In some cases, it has been reported that coyotes appear comfortable around people,” police said.

Mass Wildlife has assembled tips to help avoid problems with coyotes.

Among tips, Mass Wildlife said people should remove food and water sources and secure trash cans around their homes.

Anyone who sees a coyote should not approach it. Instead, individuals should pick up any children or small pets and make loud noises to scare the animal away.

