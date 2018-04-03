Salem Police release surveillance video of hypodermic needle robbery

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Salem, New Hampshire, police are turning to the public for help identifying a man they say robbed a tanning business there while wielding a hypodermic needle.

Officers responding to a reported robbery at Modern Tan on Main Street about 7:30 p.m. Friday were met by a female employee, who told them she had just been in an altercation with a man who entered the business demanding money, police said.

The woman told police she tried to fight off the robber, who she said was brandishing a hypodermic needle “filled with an unknown substance as a weapon,” police said.

The man, who made off with an undisclosed amount of money, is described as a short man, about 5-foot six inches tall with broad shoulders, who was wearing a black hoodie with red writing on the right shoulder, a white baseball hat and Under Armour sweatpants.

Investigators believe the man got in a waiting vehicle and fled the scene.

Anyone who may recognize the suspect is urged to contact Officer Andrew Feole at 603-893-1911.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)