Salem police searching for dog owner who left German Shepherd tied outside shelter

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Salem police are turning to the public for help as they search for the owner of an older German Shepherd who was found abandoned and tied up outside the Northeast Animal Shelter.

The dog, which was found on Jan. 24 outside the shelter on Highland Avenue, was abandoned around 2 a.m. by a suspect who left the area in a minivan, authorities said.

The 6 or 7-year-old pup was trapped in the freezing cold for hours in an area that Salem Animal Control Officer Don Famico says wild animals frequent.

“This whole area up here is loaded with coyotes,” he explained. “This could have gone sour real quick.”

The dog, whom shelter staff have named Alice, was found without a collar and did not have a microchip.

Bob Citrullo, the executive director of the shelter, says she was well fed but that she had an ear infection and clearly had not been socialized.

“She’s definitely a little snappy, she’s fearful, obviously she’s in a totally new environment, which is not helping,” he said.

The person who abandoned the pup has not been identified but investigators say they were focusing on on surveillance pictures that show a man leaving the scene, heading north in a minivan.

The driver of the minivan is likely to face a felony charge if found.

“Obviously it’s illegal, but if you really truly are trying to help an animal, don’t tie it to a building,” Citrullo said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Salem Animal Control Officer Famico at 978-744-0171 ext. 50121.

