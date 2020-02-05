Salem police searching for dog owner who left German Shepherd tied to pole

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Salem police are turning to the public for help as they search for the owner of an older German Shepherd who was found abandoned and tied to a pole last month.

The dog, which was found on Jan. 24 near the intersection of Highland Avenue and Swampscott Road, was abandoned by a suspect who left the area in a minivan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Salem Animal Control Officer Famico at 978-744-0171 ext. 50121.

