SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Salem police are turning to the public for help in their search for a missing teenager.

Owen Hansen, 13 was last seen near 31 Perkins St. around 2:10 p.m. Monday wearing a black Nike t-shirt and grey mesh shorts, according to a release issued by police.

He is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds.

Owen is not from the area and may have become lost. He was walking a dog when last seen.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Salem Police Department at 978-744-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)