SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Salem Police are putting in extra effort to make sure Asian-owned businesses feel safe in the wake of two mass shootings in California involving members of the Asian community.

The department says officers will be making more regular visits to these local businesses to help them feel secure.

“Where there’s no indication of a coordinated attack and there’s no indication of copycat attacks, I think any law enforcement agency will seek to see what they can learn from events like this and seek to maybe make our community just a little bit safer,” said Salem Police Chief Lucas Miller.

Miller is asking community members to contact police if they see anything suspicious.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)