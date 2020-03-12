Salem principal self-quarantining after trip to France, all schools closed until further notice

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - The principal of Salem High School has self-quarantined for 14 days after recently returning from a trip to Paris, France, school officials announced.

Dr. Meier, who is not showing any coronavirus symptoms at this time, is said to be following CDC guidelines.

“Out of an abundance of caution, I have made the decision to dismiss Salem High School students beginning at 10:30am,” Superintendent Kathleen Smith said in a message to the school community.

Smith said the high school will remain closed through Friday, while other public schools in the city will also be shut down to allow for a second deep cleaning and disinfecting.

“Schools and public health officials will be monitoring the ongoing circumstances this weekend and will communicate whether further school closures are necessary for next week,” Smith added.

There are no known coronavirus cases in Salem schools at this time.

