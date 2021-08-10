All students and staff in Salem Public Schools will be required to wear masks indoors during the school day at the start of the 2021-2022 school year under a plan that also calls for regular surveillance testing and easing some physical distancing requirements.

Superintendent Stephen Zrike last week outlined a health and safety plan for schools this fall recommending everyone in schools, regardless of vaccination status, mask up indoors with planned mask breaks during the day.

Zrike wrote in an introduction to his proposal that the COVID-19 Delta variant is “much more contagious” and can be transmitted by vaccinated individuals, prompting his recommenda tions.

Salem Public Schools will continue offering weekly surveillance testing for students and staff, and Zrike wrote in his memo that the state will launch a “test-to-stay program, which will enable individuals who are close contacts to a positive COVID-19 case to participate in daily rapid testing and stay in school.”

The district plans to relax most distancing requirements when individuals are masked.

The city’s School Committee unanimously backed Zrike’s proposal at a Monday meeting, according a Salem News report, while Salem’s Board of Health plans to meet Tuesday to discuss broader safety precautions in the city.

