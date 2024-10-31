SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - People are getting ready for their spooky celebrations for Halloween, and many will be going to Salem for their Haunted Happenings.

But the city is still dealing with brush fires that have persisted throughout the week.

The city said there have been more visitors this month than last year and they hope that continues on Halloween despite the fire, which has burned more than 150 acres.

More than 500,000 visitors come to Salem, which calls itself the Witch City in reference to the infamous Salem Witch Trials, which happened in the 1600s. This year, Halloween revelers are being asked to bring a different kind of masks – medical ones – just in case the smoke becomes an issue.

The fires in Salem are contained, but were still smoldering Wednesday even after rain briefly moved through the region.

