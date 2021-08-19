Salem State University will launch a “Vaccinated Vikings” lottery for students offering tuition credits, scholarships for the bookstore and on-campus cash credits as prizes, school officials announced Wednesday.

One student will win $2,000 toward tuition, four others will receive bookstore scholarships of $500 each, and another four will get $250 each in “ClipperCash credits,” the currency on school IDs that can be used at a variety of locations.

Like all other Massachusetts state universities, Salem State will require students to get vaccinated before attending in-person classes in the fall.

“With move-in just a couple weeks away, we’re encouraging our students to show us that they have complied with this public health and safety requirement that is so important to a safe in-person return this fall,” said Salem State Associate Dean of Students for Wellness Elisa Castillo. “Students who have not followed our vaccine mandate or received an approved exemption could face restrictions when it comes to moving in and accessing some campus facilities, and we are hopeful that this contest will prompt them to get squared away so that when they return, they can focus on academics and the excitement of being back.”

About 70 percent of fall classes will have an in-person component at Salem State.

All students who upload proof of their vaccination status or have received an approved exemption by 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23 will automatically be entered into the contest.

