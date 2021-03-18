Salem State planning ‘nearly normal’ fall

Salem State University officials informed students on Thursday that they’re eyeing a “nearly normal” fall on-campus, with mostly in-person classes, greater residence hall capacity, more in-person events, and protocols like mask-wearing and physical distancing still likely in place.

“Based on public health trends, the anticipated acceleration of the vaccine rollout, and current state guidance, we are glad to offer a more ‘traditional’ campus experience,” Salem State President John Keenan wrote in a message to the school community, saying the campus has been successful at keeping COVID-19 transmission rates low.

University of Massachusetts President Marty Meehan used similar language this week to describe the UMass system’s goal of “near normal operations” this fall.

