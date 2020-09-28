Salem State students facing discipline after large maskless party

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Salem State University students are facing discipline from school officials and fines from the city after hosting a party with dozens of maskless attendees last week, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a large party on Becket Street Friday night found 60 to 100 people in the residential building, police said.

“When the officers went in, the first thing they looked for was compliance with the covid restrictions,” Captain Fred Ryan said. “In their report, they only identify three or four people wearing masks at a time.”

Ryan said one person who was not a student was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and the owner of the building will be cited. He said police have been to the building 10 times since July 4 and knew the residents were Salem State students.

“I see both sides of it,” said Matthew Petersen, who lives in the building where the party happened. “Kids are going to be kids, but that was a little out of control with the amount. If they had maybe 20 people, it might have bit a little bit more reasonable.”

“Those responsible in both instances will be held accountable to the greatest extent possible under the law – and under the university’s disciplinary policies,” Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll and Salem State President John D. Keenan said in a statement. “We believe it is important that city and university officials work together – to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in our community.”

The city’s health department will issue fines based on the police report, officials said.

