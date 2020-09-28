Salem State students facing punishment after attending large party

Multiple Salem State University students are expected to face discipline from the school and citations from the city after they attended a party with more than 50 people on Friday.

A joint statement from Salem State and the mayor of Salem said any students found to have been at the off-campus party will face punishment for violating city health guidelines against large gatherings, The Salem News reports.

Police are working with Salem State to identify students who were at the party. More than 50 people were reported to have attended, but it was not immediately clear how many were students.

The owner of the home was cited for keeping a disorderly house. Anyone who attended the party is being urged to be tested for COVID-19.

