With many families struggling and students mulling their higher education options, Salem State University has agreed to freeze its undergraduate tuition and fees for the next academic year.

The university’s board voted unanimously Wednesday to approve the freeze, and also agreed to hold housing and dining costs at their current levels except for multiple occupancy rooms, which are not in use this academic year.

The freeze applies to in-state, out-of-state and commuting students attending Salem State in the 2021-2022 academic year.

“As our students and their families struggle amid the pandemic economy, this is one important way in which we can help make it possible for students to complete their degrees despite the many challenges COVID-19 has brought,” Salem State President John Keenan said. “Student success is our top priority and as we plan for the next academic year, we want to do everything we can to remove and prevent financial barriers on the way to graduation.”

Salem State‘s tuition and fees are $11,675 for full-time undergraduate day students living off campus and $25,486 for full-time undergraduate students living on campus in residence halls and participating in the dining program.

Public higher education officials this week discussed ways to encourage high school seniors to complete financial aid applications, expressing concern over the potential for another year of declines in college enrollment, especially among groups including students of color and those from low-income families.

(Copyright (c) 2020 State House News Service.