Salem State University offering up beds, gymnasium for those impacted by coronavirus

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Salem State University is offering up its residence halls and gymnasium to help the city respond to the coronavirus emergency.

The residence halls are now available for individuals who may want to isolate from their families after hospital discharge for coronavirus and health care workers who want to do they same, the university said.

The university is relocating about 120 students who need to remain on campus to make more space available for community use.

Other facilities, including the O’Keefe Complex, an athletic complex on campus, are also being made available for potential use.

Anyone interested in utilizing the university’s space should contact the external affairs senior director via email: aduijvesteijn@salemstate.edu.

