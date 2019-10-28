Salem State University police release photos of suspects in assault with serious injuries

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Salem State University police are turning to the public for help identifying two men in connection with a fight early Friday morning that left one person with serious injuries.

The fight occurred in the parking lot of the Harrington Building following a Halloween dance party.

No additional information was immediately released.

The following individuals were involved in a fight at south campus earlier today, which left one person seriously injured. Police are seeking assistance in identifying these individuals. Please call UP at 978-542-6111 or State Police at 978-745-8908. pic.twitter.com/vfdLIlc0v4 — Salem State Police (@SSUPolice) October 25, 2019

