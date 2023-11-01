SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say a university student was killed early Wednesday morning after a shooting in Salem.

The Essex District Attorney’s Office said 18-year-old Carl Hens Beliard of Salem State University was found inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds around 1:30 a.m. after officers were called to Forest Avenue for a report of a shooting.

According to the DA’s office, Beliard was pronounced dead after he was taken to Salem Hospital.

“As both the Salem State president and a college dad, this tragedy is heartbreaking for all in our community and every parent’s worst nightmare,” Salem State University President John Keenan stated.

“This senseless gun violence is tragic not only for the victim’s family but for the SSU community and beyond. State Police detectives assigned to my office are working closely with the Salem Police Department and Salem State University officials to identify and bring the person responsible to justice,” Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker said.

Authorities said that based on a preliminary investigation, the shooting did not appear to be random and that there was not any ongoing threat to the campus community.

“Our hearts are very much with the Beliard family and the Salem State University family. Violence such as this has no place in Salem, and we will pursue the perpetrators with all of our ability and determination,” Salem Police Chief Lucas Miller stated.

