Salem State University students told to shelter in place after incident involving gun

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Salem State University students were warned to shelter in place while police investigated reports of a man with a rifle near the South Campus, officials said.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene where a man was taken into police custody near a set of train tracks.

No additional information has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

