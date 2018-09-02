Salem storage units burglarized during flood clean-up

Police in Salem are investigating after Life Storage reported at least 13 burglaries at their Highland Avenue location.

The alleged burglaries occurred while the storage site was “conducting salvage efforts” after flooding, according to Diane Piegza, the vice president of corporate communications and community affairs at Life Storage.

“It appears that someone took advantage of that situation to comprise units in another part of the building,” Piegza said. “Upon discovery, we immediately notified the authorities and hired overnight security.”

Piegza added that detectives were on site again on Sunday.

“Life storage takes security very seriously, and we are fully cooperating with authorities,” she said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Eric Connolly from the Salem Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 978-745-9700.

