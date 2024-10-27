SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 13-year-old entrepreneur who has spent years selling her spooky artwork in Salem says she loves the support she’s received from her community and still loves dishing out her creations.

Every year since she was 8, Georgia Wrenn has been out selling T-shirts, pins, and patches bearing her Halloween designs. She and her dad also turn her designs into one-of-a-kind gold coins and hide them all over historic Salem.

“I’m really proud because it helps me stand out and I’m really proud to say that I do it,” she told 7NEWS. “Everyone is so supportive and they make me feel so happy and when they tell me how much they like my stuff it makes me so happy.”

Her dad, Chris Wrenn, says the “Georgia Made This” business has turned into a staple of Salem during spooky season.

Georgia says she hopes to one day open her own storefront in Salem.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)