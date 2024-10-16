SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - The City of Salem will begin paying some of its residents as part of a new guaranteed income pilot program.

100 Salem residents will get $500 each month for a year to spend however they like.

Eligible residents must be living at or below the federal poverty level.

The pilot program is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act and a donation from the nonprofit Up Together.

Researchers at Salem State will then analyze the impact of the program.

