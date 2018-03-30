Salem woman shares memories of working with Loyola-Chicago chaplain Sister Jean

SALEM, Mass. (WHDH) — Loyola-Chicago’s team chaplain Sister Jean has become a highlight of this year’s NCAA men’s basketball playoffs and 7News met up with friend who lives in Salem.

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, 98, is always seen courtside as she watches her beloved Ramblers. While most of the country is just getting introduced to her, she has a friend in Salem who has known her for years. Cristina Nuncio worked with Sister Jean as an academic advisor in Chicago back in the 90s.

“The general consensus of all the staff who have worked with Sister Jean is she is a treasure because she is what you see,” said Nuncio. She said Sister Jean has a gift of helping people feel welcome and understood.

Nuncio said although she no longer lives in Chicago, she has been watching the Ramblers play on TV. She has an original Sister Jean bobblehead that sits next to the TV during games and Nuncio called it a good luck charm.

In her first news conference Friday, Sister Jean told reporters that this year’s NCAA playoffs is the most fun she has ever had.

