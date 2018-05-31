(WHDH) — Dick’s Sporting Goods sales are soaring, proving that the company can succeed without assault rifles.

Dick’s stopped selling assault-style rifles and high capacity magazines in February following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. They also raised the minimum age to purchase a gun to 21.

Its stock price surged by as much as 27 percent Wednesday after it reported stronger-than-expected quarterly sales and profit.

CEO Ed Stack said a number of people started shopping with them, or said they’re going to shop with them more, because of the new gun policy.

The company also announced its online sales jumped 24 percent in the quarter. Store sales, however, were down 2.5 percent.

The company’s “hunt business” was getting dragged down by the new policy, although it was already on the decline before that, according to Stack.

