SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Sand was brought in to protect homes from erosion on Salisbury Beach recently, but it has since washed away to other parts of the beach – and homeowners say they’re looking for a permanent solution.

Congressman Seth Moulton visited the beach to get a firsthand look at the erosion problem, which chipped away at sensitive dunes and endangered private property.

But it’s a state beach, so federal dollars may not be flowing in anytime soon.

Two miles of the beach have seen significant damage to the dunes, where residents pooled resources and spent some $600,000. Initial reports said it was washed away, but that assessment is changing.

“Even though we got hammered, those dunes protected all the properties,” said Tom Saab of Salisbury Beach Citizens for Change. “Not one property was damaged.”

An environmental expert hired by the town says drone images show the sand trucked in by homeowners is still on that beach – the ocean didn’t wash away the sand, it shifted it. The expert found that the volume of sand just north of the beach had increased by 14,000 cubic yards.

State Sen. Bruce Tarr, who has spearheaded efforts to build up the dunes, said he is heartened to see sand has remained on the beach and that dunes have been built up in some locations.

