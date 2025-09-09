SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Salisbury man was arrested and is accused of making a series of bomb threats over social media against an Everett City Councilor.

Scott Merchant, 36, was charged with bomb/terroristic threats and a threat to commit murder.

Sources tell 7NEWS that Merchant made threats on social media, including the use of firearms and explosives.

Officials executed a search warrant and spent the morning hours investigating the threats online.

A neighbor said police came to her and told her to stay in her home.

“It’s really frightening, we were all scared, you know? It’s scary you don’t know who your neighbor is, they seemed like nice neighbors to us,” said one woman.

The FBI and State Police bomb squads were called in to investigate.

Merchant was arraigned in Newbury District Court Tuesday evening.

