Salisbury not turning on water to seasonal homes until stay-at-home advisory lifts

SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Water lines at seasonal homes in Salisbury will stay dry for the time being to detract people during the coronavirus outbreak.

Town Manager Neil Harrington announced Thursday that the water will not be turned on to seasonal homes amid concerns that people will come from out-of-state during the peak of COVID-19 in Massachusetts.

Harrington added that water will be turned on once Gov. Charlies Baker lifts the stay-at-home advisory, which is currently slated to expire on May 4.

