Salisbury police ask for help identifying suspect in rash of car break-ins

SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Salisbury police are turning to the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection with a recent string of car break-ins.

The department released newly obtained surveillance images of a man who broke into numerous vehicles near Salisbury Beach, police say.

He is thought to have ties to Lowell and has allegedly been seen using stolen credit cards.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Brian Verney.

