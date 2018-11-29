Salisbury police ask for help identifying suspect in rash of vehicle break-ins

SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Salisbury police are turning to the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection with a recent string of vehicle break-ins.

The department released newly obtained surveillance images of a man who broke into numerous vehicles on Nov. 24.

Police point out the man was wearing a hooded sweatshirt with an unidentified emblem on it and walked with a limp favoring his left leg.

The man is also suspected of committing several other vehicle break-ins in nearby Newbury.

Anyone with information is asked to call Salisbury Police Detectives t 978-465-3121 or Newbury Police Detectives at 978-462-4440.

