SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Salisbury police are asking for the public’s help as they continue their search for a missing runaway teenager.

Sixteen-year-old Claire Brake was last seen walking away from her home in Salisbury near the Amesbury line around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

She is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds, with short, dirty blond hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Salisbury police at

