Salisbury police identify person of interest after rash of break-ins

SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Salisbury have identified a person of interest after a rash of break-ins and thefts during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
Officers responded to as many as eight reports of cars being broken into in the area of True and Lafayette roads on Nov. 24, according to the Salisbury Police Department.
Police say the subject is cooperating and no charges have been filed at this time.
Nick Forni’s car was one of eight broken into. His entire checkbook was stolen, leaving his holiday season soured.
“It was stressful. I had to change my billing and everything,” Forni said.
The items stolen ranged from a checkbook to sunglasses. Others were just missing some change.
“It’s pretty sad people have to break into cars for change, you know,” one resident said.
No matter what was stolen neighbors just want this man nabbed.
“I was surprised. I feel violated,” Forni said. “My car was unlocked. I’m not doing that anymore. You’ve got to step up security.”
An investigation is ongoing.
