Salisbury police identify person of interest after rash of break-ins

SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Salisbury have identified a person of interest after a rash of break-ins and thefts during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Officers responded to as many as eight reports of cars being broken into in the area of True and Lafayette roads on Nov. 24, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

Police say the subject is cooperating and no charges have been filed at this time.

Nick Forni’s car was one of eight broken into. His entire checkbook was stolen, leaving his holiday season soured.

“It was stressful. I had to change my billing and everything,” Forni said.

The items stolen ranged from a checkbook to sunglasses. Others were just missing some change.

“It’s pretty sad people have to break into cars for change, you know,” one resident said.

No matter what was stolen neighbors just want this man nabbed.

“I was surprised. I feel violated,” Forni said. “My car was unlocked. I’m not doing that anymore. You’ve got to step up security.”

An investigation is ongoing.

@SalisburyPolice have positively identified the person of interest wanted for questioning in regards to the rash of vehicle break-ins. The subject is cooperating with the investigation and has not been charged at this time. The investigation is ongoing. @7News @DoughertyJC — Salisbury Police (@SalisburyPolice) November 27, 2018

The @SalisburyPolice and @DetectiveForget remind everyone to ALWAYS lock their car doors and homes to protect yourselves from theft and burglary incidents. The investigation into the car break-ins will continue. We urge the public to provide any information to @DetectiveForget. — Salisbury Police (@SalisburyPolice) November 26, 2018

